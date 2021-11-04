Purple Innovation (PRPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Purple Innovation has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 223.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

PRPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 456.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Purple Innovation worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.