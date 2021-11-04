Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 163,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,404,403. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.