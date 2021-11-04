A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.860-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,907. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

