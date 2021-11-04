Maiden (MHLD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter.

Get Maiden alerts:

Shares of MHLD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.33. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,150. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Maiden news, Director Steven Harold Nigro acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 262.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 294.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Maiden by 42.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.