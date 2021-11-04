Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 46,791 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 150.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alector by 53.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $2,533,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,950 shares of company stock worth $5,736,781. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

ALEC stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $43.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

