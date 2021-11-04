62,500 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Purchased by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 40.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 426,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.06. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

