Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,273 shares of company stock valued at $15,509,702. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.90.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $687.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.89, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $654.16 and its 200 day moving average is $576.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $704.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

