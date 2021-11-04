Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,365 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $122.90 and a 1 year high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

