Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Asana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 237.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter worth about $183,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities started coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Shares of ASAN opened at $132.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 0.55. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

