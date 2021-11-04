Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

LSPD stock opened at $98.97 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.