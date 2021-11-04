16,500 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CDAY opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.16 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average of $102.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

