Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,847 Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 77.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 805,297 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 7.0% during the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,760,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 84.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,445,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AVYA opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVYA. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

