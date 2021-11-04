Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 215.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,089 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 1.07% of Esquire Financial worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 406,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $255.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.10. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.