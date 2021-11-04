Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,112,000 after buying an additional 914,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after buying an additional 509,107 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,444,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 369,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.