Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 4,754 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 55.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $376,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,599.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,055. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

ZEN opened at $104.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 1.05. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

