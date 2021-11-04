Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 711,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SESN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SESN. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

