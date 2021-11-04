Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Marlin Business Services worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRLN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 106.5% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 708,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 365,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 106,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.06. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

