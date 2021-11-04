Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,859 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of SPR opened at $40.20 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

