AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $692.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $746.15 and a 200 day moving average of $724.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $806.75.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

