Semux Market Capitalization Reaches $78,896.39 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Semux has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $78,896.39 and $17.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00077620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010173 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007401 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005831 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003284 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

