Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $159.00 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00248236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00097478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 160,387,307 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

