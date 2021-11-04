Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $222.80

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.28. The firm has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $235.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $46,992,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 278,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

