Vega Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.46 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $16.18 or 0.00026078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.46 million and approximately $957,623.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00248236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00097478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,365,297 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

