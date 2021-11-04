Bezant (BZNT) Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $61.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bezant has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.00248158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00097677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

