Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 360,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE AFI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.