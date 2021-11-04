BM Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,933 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,189% compared to the average volume of 150 call options.

NYSE:BMTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,043. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BM Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BM Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BM Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

BMTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.