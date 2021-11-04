Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $38,426.85 and approximately $3,488.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.13 or 0.00328947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

