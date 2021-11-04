Short Interest in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Expands By 18.9%

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avista has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

