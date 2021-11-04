Automata Network Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $207.41 million and approximately $37.46 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00001931 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00087634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00075025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00100487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.88 or 0.07296153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,815.25 or 0.99126351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022606 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.