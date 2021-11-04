Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 39,600 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 71.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 375,701 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 41.7% during the first quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after buying an additional 286,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,839,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 177,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $577.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.25. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

