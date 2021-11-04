Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Miller Industries worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLR. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 169.2% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Miller Industries by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 87,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 108,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Miller Industries by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Shares of MLR opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $430.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.67.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, ?and Chevron.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.