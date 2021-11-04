Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after buying an additional 160,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,845,000 after acquiring an additional 302,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 28.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,638,000 after purchasing an additional 279,376 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 40.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,295,000 after acquiring an additional 338,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,443 shares of company stock worth $25,855,719 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $186.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.25. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $202.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

