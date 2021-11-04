Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,357,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,727,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,022,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the period.

PBH stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $62.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

