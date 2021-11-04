Trollcoin (TROLL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,866.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 33.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $28,866.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,553.87 or 1.00310793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00060416 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00041695 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.68 or 0.00751573 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

