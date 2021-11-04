Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Mizuho

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.36.

Shares of GPN opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $128.61 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

