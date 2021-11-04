The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Carl P. Haney Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:EL opened at $340.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.46 and a one year high of $347.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

