EzFill (EZFL) to Release Earnings on Monday

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

EZFL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. 291,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,713. EzFill has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

