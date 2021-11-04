EzFill (EZFL) to Release Earnings on Monday

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.
EZFL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. 291,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,713. EzFill has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.49.
EzFill Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.