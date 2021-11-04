Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million.

CPIX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 15,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,421. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272,000.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 131.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPIX shares. TheStreet raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

