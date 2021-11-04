AerSale (ASLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASLE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. AerSale has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AerSale stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of AerSale worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

