Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $550.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.83.

NASDAQ COST opened at $502.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.59. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $502.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

