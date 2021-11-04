107,930 Shares in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Red Rock Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RRR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,988. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

