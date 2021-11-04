Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Leonard Green & Partners L.P.

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CELH. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.00. 5,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,446. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.93 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.67.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

