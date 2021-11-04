Lion Point Capital LP Buys Shares of 400,000 Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000. Innoviz Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Lion Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,990,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,571,000. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,570,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

INVZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 5,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.71. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

Innoviz Technologies Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

