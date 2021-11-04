Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,964,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. NN accounts for about 5.9% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 9.21% of NN worth $29,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in NN by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 598,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,488,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 786,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NN alerts:

In other NN news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,818.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,000. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNBR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NNBR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.11. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $123.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.