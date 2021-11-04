BSW Wealth Partners Has $368,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $361.49 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $365.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.30 and a 200-day moving average of $322.11. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.