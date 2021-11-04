Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 13,342.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 550,625 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $30,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,969,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 365,722 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,444,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -424.62 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

