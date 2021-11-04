Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,681,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of Carvana as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,664,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after acquiring an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.25.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.01, for a total value of $10,561,902.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 1,930 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.95, for a total value of $631,013.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,850,676.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,616 shares of company stock valued at $103,269,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $301.41 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $182.06 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

