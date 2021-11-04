Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,110 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.79% of Radian Group worth $32,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Radian Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Radian Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Radian Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 183,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

