Short Interest in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Drops By 18.3%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 259,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of IMNM opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $265.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. Immunome has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Rapp purchased 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $553,885.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 799,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,549,562.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunome by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 225.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 34,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Immunome by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMNM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

