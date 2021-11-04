Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.52

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 119652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TELNY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

